Hoppers by Pixar has a strong hold at the box office in North America, but has lost the top spot to Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary. It has crossed the $100 million milestone domestically, yet it is unstoppable. Hoppers has been earning benchmark numbers at the domestic box office for original animated films for over a decade. Keep scrolling for the deets.

With a worldwide collection of more than $180 million, the movie has emerged as 2026’s biggest animated feature. It will also be the first 2026 animation to cross the major global milestone of $200 million. The film will hit that mark during this weekend. It is expected to have a strong debut in China.

Hoppers at the box office in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Hoppers has collected a solid $5.4 million at the box office in North America. It has a spectacular hold in its home turf, registering the biggest 3rd Friday ever for an original animation in over a decade. The animation declined by 24.9% from last Friday despite the release of the project Hail Mary. It’s 3rd Friday gross is more than The Wild Robot’s $3.8 million, Coco‘s $4.2 million, and Elemental’s $3.5 million. It has reached a domestic total of $107.8 million.

Edges closer to beating The Wild Robot’s domestic haul

Industry experts suggest that Hoppers is tracking to earn between $19 million and $22 million at the box office in North America on its third three-day weekend. After this weekend, the film will edge closer to beating The Wild Robot‘s $143.9 million lifetime collection in North America. It will be a significant achievement for Hoppers among original animations.

Released on March 6, the Pixar original animation has reached $185.8 million worldwide in two weeks. It will cross $200 million globally this weekend, moving further closer to its break-even target. Hoppers is enjoying being the highest-grossing animated feature of 2026.

Box office summary

Domestic – $107.8 million

International – $78.0 million

Worldwide – $185.8 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Box Office: Michael B. Jordan Vs Timothée Chalamet—Whose Last 10 Films Earned More?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News