Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 is not just breaking records; it is rewriting the career graph of its leading man. While most films struggle to hit the 100-crore mark in their lifetime, Dhurandhar 2 has pushed Ranveer Singh towards a massive personal milestone in just 48 hours, with the net collection of the film passing 200 crore!

Simmba Moves Away!

While Simmba was the third-highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career since 2018, the latest spy thriller sequel has pulled off the unthinkable. By the end of its second day, it had already crossed the lifetime collections of Simmba (240.22 crore), making it the 3rd Highest Grossing Film of Ranveer Singh‘s career in only two days!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2 Estimates

As per the early trends, on March 20, Friday, day 2, till 10.30 PM, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to earn 95 – 96 crore at the box office. The late-night numbers are yet to be added to this figure. The overall net collections for two days currently stand at a total of 242 – 243 crore.

The film registered an occupancy of almost 61% at the box office, excluding the night shows.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Ranveer Singh’s career (India Net Collection).

Dhurandhar: 894.49 crore Padmaavat: 300.26 crore Dhurandhar 2: 242.46 crore* (in 2 days) Simmba: 240.22 crore Bajirao Mastani: 184 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 153.30 crore Gully Boy: 139.38 crore Ram Leela: 117.53 crore 83: 102 crore Dil Dhadakne Do: 76.88 crore

* denotes estimated figures

Note: These are only the projected figures as per the live tracking. The final numbers might vary as per the confirmed data.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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