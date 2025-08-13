Elio follows the story of a young boy fascinated by aliens who suddenly finds himself representing Earth in a grand intergalactic council. This animated sci-fi adventure, directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina, takes the audience through strange planets, unusual beings, and a boy’s attempt to fit into a role far bigger than he imagined.

Elio OTT Platform & Release Date Revealed

While the box office performance fell short, audiences will soon get to see Elio at home. According to Screenrant, Disney has confirmed a digital release for August 19, 2025, on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, followed by a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on September 9.

Elio’s Box Office Disappointment

While the movie received praise for its visual creativity and warm themes, its theatrical run fell short of expectations. It earned close to $148 million (per Box Office Mojo) against a hefty budget estimated between $150 and $200 million.

Elio Box Office Summary

Domestic – $72.8 million

International – $74.9 million

Worldwide – $147.7 million

Bonus Features In Elio’s Home Release

The home edition comes packed with extra content. Viewers can explore Inside the Communiverse, a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s world-building and characters, join an Astro Q&A with the stars and a real astronaut, watch an Astronomic Art Class with lead story artist Nicolle Castro, and hunt for hidden details in Extraterrestrial Easter Eggs and Fun Facts.

There is also a Galactic Gag Reel and deleted scenes, including Bike Chase, Garden Party, Carver Legend, Questa’s Second Test, and Home Visit. The 4K UHD version will be available in a limited SteelBook edition featuring cosmic artwork.

These additions may give the movie a renewed interest among families and animation fans, providing a richer experience than its initial theater run. The home release could serve as a chance for Pixar’s Elio to find the audience it missed during its debut.

