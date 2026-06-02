Riteish Deshmukh has knocked it out of the park with his Marathi directorial, Raja Shivaji. The historical action drama is already the highest-grossing film in the language, but refuses to slow down. It has now also emerged as the director-actor’s 8th highest-grosser worldwide. Scroll below for the day 32 global update!

Raja Shivaji India Box Office Collection

According to estimates, Raja Shivaji added 22 lakh to its kitty on day 32. It remained on similar lines as 29 lakh collected on the 5th Friday. Mind you, there’s strong competition from Snehal Tarde’s Deool Band 2, but the hold is commendable.

The total box office collection in India stands at 104.79 crore net. Made on a budget of 75 crore, Raja Shivaji has gained the plus verdict. It has minted 40% profits, becoming the third most profitable Marathi film of 2026.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 57.7 crore

Week 2: 27 crore

Week 3: 13.15 crore

Week 4: 5.2 crore

Day 29: 29 lakh

Day 30: 52 lakh

Day 31: 61 lakh

Day 32: 22 lakh

Total: 104.79 crore

Beats Housefull!

At the worldwide box office, Abhishek Bachchan co-starrer has accumulated 128.65 crore gross. This includes 5 crore gross from the overseas circuits.

In its lifetime, Housefull had collected 123.6 crore gross, back in 2010. In 32 days, Raja Shivaji has surpassed the Bollywood comedy drama to become Riteish Deshmukh’s 8th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s highest-grossing films worldwide (gross earnings) below:

Housefull 4: 280.27 crore Raid 2: 242.57 crore Total Dhamaal: 228.27 crore Housefull 3: 194.48 crore Housefull 2: 179.2 crore Ek Villain: 169.92 crore Grand Masti: 147.9 crore Raja Shivaji: 128.65 crore (32 days) Housefull: 123.6 crore Humshakals: 105.28 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 32 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 104.79 crore

ROI: 29.79 crore

ROI%: 40%

India gross: 123.65 crore

Overseas gross: 5 crore

Worldwide gross: 128.65 crore

Verdict: Plus

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