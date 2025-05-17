Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel’s next film, tentatively titled NTRNeel, has been one of the most highly anticipated upcoming projects. The movie was launched long ago and has garnered considerable buzz since its announcement. While the filming is reportedly progressing at a brisk pace, fans have been hopeful about receiving a major update on NTR’s birthday on May 20.

However, the team behind the movie recently confirmed that NTRNeel would not get any major update on the superstar’s birthday this year since a major reveal of another of his much-awaited films, War 2, with Hrithik Roshan, is expected to drop on the same date.

Team NTRNeel Issues Statement About Taking A Step Back From Birthday Surprise

On May 17, makers of NTRNeel took to social media to confirm that Jr. NTR’s birthday this year would be reserved for War 2. “We know how eager you are to celebrate the man who’s given us countless reasons to cheer… With the release of the #WAR2 content, we felt it’s best to let it have its moment — and save the #NTRNeel MASS MISSILE glimpse for a little later,” the team wrote in an official statement.

“This year, we’re fully dedicating the birthday celebrations of the Man of Masses, NTR, to #WAR2,” they further added. You can check out the official post below:

All We Know About NTRNeel So Far

NTRNeel would mark the blockbuster collaboration between Man of the Masses Jr. NTR and maverick filmmaker Prashanth Neel. The action-packed epic will see NTR in a powerful role, as envisioned by director Neel. The movie will hit theaters on June 25th, 2026. It will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and others, ensuring a broad audience reach.

The film promises to deliver a thrilling combination of intense action and a captivating storyline, making it one of the year’s most exciting releases. It is bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under the production of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts banner.

It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and T-Series Films. Bhuvan Gowda will handle the cinematography, while Ravi Basrur will score the music. Chalapathi will manage the production design. With a dynamic actor-director collaboration, clubbed with works of talented and ace technicians, NTRNeel will surely become a mass cinematic extravaganza.

