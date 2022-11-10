TREASURE is another popular South Korean band apart from BTS which has gained a huge fan following at a global level in no time. It recently came out as a shock to their fans when they learnt that 2 of the 12-member boy band have left the group. The band’s agency, YG Entertainment issued a statement regarding the same while the fans expressed their grief over two of their beloved members leaving the group.

The South Korean boy band TREASURE was formed in 2019 and they debuted in 2020 with the album titled The First Step: Chapter One which became a huge hit among the audience. They even sold over million copies in just five months. They’ve also appeared in various music videos such as Boy, TREASURE, Beautiful, Hello, etc.

According to a recent report by Soompi, it was revealed that TREASURE’s agency YG Entertainment released a statement announcing that the group will move ahead with only 10 members namely Jihoon, Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Doyoung, Asahi, Haruto, So Jung-hwan and Park Jeong-woo with Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam bidding goodbye to the band. The agency also mentioned that they terminated the contract of the two members after a long discussion.

The statement read, “Hello, this is YG Entertainment. First of all, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the TREASURE MAKERS for all the support and love towards TREASURE. Today, we have an important announcement about TREASURE’s future activities. Going forward, TREASURE will transform into a 10-member group – consisting of Choi Hyun Suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan. After a long and careful discussion with Mashiho and Bang Ye Dam, we mutually agreed to conclude the contracts between the two and YG Entertainment. We have reached such agreement so that Mashiho can have enough time to recover from his health condition, and Bang Ye Dam can pursue his career as a producer. Knowing that all of TREASURE’s fans have been waiting for Mashiho and Bang Ye Dam, we are very sad about their departure as they have been with TREASURE from the beginning. We ask for your continuing support for Mashiho and Bang Ye Dam. YG Entertainment will put its best efforts in communicating with TREASURE MAKERS and supporting TREASURE’s future activities. Thank you so much.”

The moment the news about Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam exit from the band surfaced online, their fans took to Twitter and expressed their feelings about how shocked they were. A user wrote, “Like whyyyy??? WTH….how am I supposed to take in all of this this suddenly. I never imagined happening this. This hurts” while another one stated, “to conclude i assume they mean end contracts :( yg is so discreet with their explanation.”

Like whyyyy??? WTH….how am I supposed to take in all of this this suddenly. I never imagined happening this. This hurts. — fluffywoo (@Mashi09723704) November 8, 2022

WHAT IS WRONG WITH YG ENTERTAINMENT BOY GROUPS, THEY ALWAYS LOSE A MEMBER 😭😭- BIGBANG, Winner, iKON and now Treasure 😭😭😭 – please universe — FAE 🍀💎 (@fae_______) November 8, 2022

to conclude i assume they mean end contracts :( yg is so discreet with their explanation — ot12 (@Rityka1) November 8, 2022

