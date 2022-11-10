Rumours are rife that Tom Holland has signed a new contract for Spider-Man, and fans can’t stop talking about it. Ever since 2021’s No Way Home, fans have speculated what is next for Tom as the Wall Crawler in the MCU. It is suggested that he will return for a 4th film.

Others say that there will be another trilogy with the actor. Many have even wanted Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to return as the superheroes in the MCU for the next film after watching them reprise their roles in No Way Home.

While all of these are rumours, it is now said that Tom Holland has signed a new deal with Marvel and Sony. The alleged deal will allow the Avengers: Endgame actor to play Spider-Man in three more films, as well as Daredevil: Born Again, The Kang Dynasty, and Secret Wars. Besides this, not a lot has been revealed about it, but it is enough to get the fans’ hopes high.

“I see you all saying Tom Holland signed a deal, and I, someone who has been in this live-action Spidey fight from the start (2002), am not getting my hopes up until that boy spoils it himself on Instagram,” one fan wrote.

Another Spider-Man fan said, “Man’s gonna get Robert Downey’s 75mil check per movie kind of contract soon innit.”

“As he’s my favourite #SpiderMan this is great news I can’t wait for these,” a third one said.

One more wrote, “This better be true, this man had SO MUCH POTENTIAL to be the Best Spider-Man.”

Check out more reactions here:

If they actually put him in daredevil that is a massive win — Bedeviled Dinosaur (@DinoKohli) November 9, 2022

Streets saying or at least theorizing that part of the new Marvel deal with tom holland is that Spider-Man could show up in Born Again??? idk how possible that is but it'd be awesome pic.twitter.com/QXyJqevvAi — Orville (@orvilleatari) November 9, 2022

Tom Holland signed a new deal, making not 1 BUT 2 NEW SPIDER-MAN MOVIES RIGHT AFTER SECRET WARS!? #SpiderMan #SpiderMan4 #Marvel pic.twitter.com/DAzjdOcMVs — Sythin (@FN_Leaks101) November 9, 2022

dear beloved god pls let all the tom holland deal rumors be true bc i need more spider-man in my life. i am still not over nwh and i could really need some comfort — zan 💙 missing natejodinams (@spiderzandra) November 9, 2022

While talking about fans wanting to see the three Spideys sharing the screens again, it was said that Tobey Maguire expressed his interest in it as well. However, the makers are focusing on Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

Read more about it on Koimoi!

