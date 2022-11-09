Shakira and soccer star Gerard Pique recently parted ways after being together for almost 10 years. While the duo were reportedly in talks about the custody of their sons, it was recently reported that they’d reached an agreement over the same.

Shakira and Pique recently announced their separation through a joint statement that revealed that they have decided to part ways. They even urged everyone to respect their privacy while thanking their fans for being understanding. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the statement read.

On the other hand, a report by USA Today recently claimed that Shakira and Gerard Pique signed the custody agreement and issued a statement to the publication revealing that their sole objective was to provide their children with the utmost security and protection. The statement further mentioned how the singer and soccer player hoped that their kids could continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment.

“We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope they can continue their lives in a safe and calm environment. We appreciate that their privacy will be respected,” they said in a statement revealed by the publication.

While the reports of their custody agreement have been buzzing on the internet, a TMZ report suggested that Shakira and Gerard Pique signed an agreement that was best for their kids – Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 who were their main focus. It was also revealed that the singer and the kids will reportedly move back to her home in Miami, where the entire maternal family resides.

“[They] signed an agreement that is best for the kids — [who are] their main focus — and after eight years of living in Barcelona, [Shakira] and the kids will now move back to her longtime home of Miami, where all the maternal family is,” the report read.

