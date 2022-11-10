Daniel Craig is happier in his role as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out follow-up, Glass Onion, than he was as James Bond, reveals his co-star Dave Bautista. The Casino Royale actor’s role as 007 is one of his most notable ones. He has played it for the longest and has gained huge fame through it.

However, despite that, Daniel has expressed his dislike for playing the character. Now that he has parted from the role, a hunt for a new actor is one. Several names are in the running, including Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, and more.

While talking about Daniel Craig, his Glass Onion co-star Dave Bautista, who has also worked with Craig on a James Bond film, Spectre, said how different the actor was on the sets of both movies. During a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Dave revealed, “He was really put through it on Bond.”

“You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond,” the Knives Out 2 actor said. Dave Bautista added, “but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite.” Daniel Craig “was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more,” he added.

“On Spectre, there wasn’t a whole lot of interaction with the whole cast. But Glass Onion was the complete opposite. We were always together. So I got to know him better as a person and actually see him do his thing. It’s really a weird thing when you watch someone transform from Bond to Benoit Blanc,” Bautista continued.

Previously, Daniel Craig also had plans to leave the James Bond franchise after 2015’s Spectre. But he stuck around for No Time to Die. Fans can now watch him return as Blanc in Knives Out 2.

