Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just a day away from its official release. So far, the box office projections, both domestic (North America) and worldwide, of the Ryan Coogler directorial have been remarkable. A lot of hype has been created around the sequel. Its early reactions came pouring, and they are nothing but positive.

The Rotten Tomatoes rating is also out, and Black Panther 2 has received a 86% score from critics right now. It can change as the movie releases officially tomorrow and is yet to get the audience’s ratings.

Coming back to the point, we already know that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s opening weekend domestic box office projections is between $175 million to $200 million. Going by the early reviews and ratings, it seems like the sequel will open at the higher range. Adding to that is the advance ticket sales.

The early ticket sales show an impressive start for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. By 6th November, it already made $45 million through sales in the US. Now, Variety indicates that as the opening weekend predictions look good, there are chances that the Black Panther sequel will reach as much as $185 million to $200 million over the weekend.

By doing so, Black Panther 2 will have the highest domestic opening weekend of this year’s MCU offerings, beating Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ $187.4 million. Not only that, but it will break another record in the US, by having the biggest opening stateside overall, until Avatar: The Way of Water is released.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Tenoch Huerta, Tenoch Huerta, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Danai Gurira, and more. Are you excited about the MCU flick?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

