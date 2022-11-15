Margot Robbie is one hell of an actress who has starred in well-known films including DC’s Suicide Squad and its subsequent movies as Harley Quinn, The Wolf of Wall Street and more. The actress made the headlines in September after pictures of her crying after meeting Cara Delevingne went viral. But was she really crying?

During a recent chat with a leading magazine, the actress got candid about the viral pictures and the truth behind them. Read on to know all she had to say about it as well as her mother’s reaction to seeing the pictures.

While in conversation with Vanity Fair for their December/January cover story, published Monday, Margot Robbie opened up about the paparazzi photos of her looking distressed after visiting Cara Delevingne in September. Stating that she was “not crying” in the pics, the Barbie actress noted that her mom called her on seeing the images.

While tabloids theorized that Margot Robbie was worried about her friend and Suicide Squad costar, Cara Delevingne, her mom called asking if Margot was all right as well as Cara. Replying to her concerned parent living in Australia, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actress said, “I’m like, ‘First of all, yes and yes.’” She added, “‘And second of all, I’m not at Cara’s house. I’m outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I’m not crying!”

The actress, revealing why she was snapped in such a ‘distressed’ manner, said, “I had something in my eye. I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye.” Check out the viral pictures in question here:

margot robbie is spotted leaving cara delevingne's house in los angeles ( september 12, 2022 ). pic.twitter.com/8Qy3go2m1n — margot robbie daily (@margotdaily) September 15, 2022

Talking about the media theory, reports of Margot Robbie being distressed about Cara Delevingne surfaced as this moment was captured one week after Delevingne sparked concern due to bizarre behaviour at Van Nuys Airport. The model was captured heading to the airport with her socked feet hanging out of a car window and then boarding and de-boarding Jay-Z’s private jet within 45 minutes. Soon after, she was filmed speaking on the phone while dropping her cell multiple times in the process.

