Nothing can be compared to the phenomenon that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has become at this moment. The movie that was touted to spread like rage on its release has proven to be even stronger. Starring Letitia Wright in the lead, the movie is a homage to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away due to colon cancer two years ago. While the tribute is heartwarming and the story ahead is worth every single penny you invest, looks like the censor scissors have reached the film in Kuwait.

For the unversed, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to the 2017 movie that starred Chadwick Boseman in the lead as the titular character. The movie was an acclaimed project and one of the most successful solo films under the Marvel banner. It even took the house of superheroes to the Oscars. Looks like the LGBTQ+ representation in the latest one has irked the Kuwait board.

As per reports now, Kuwait has now decided to censor Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and chop 10 seconds from the film. Interestingly there is also a good thing for the Marvel studios. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Giant Freakin Robot report, Kuwait has now decided to cut a 10-second scene involving a kiss. The said kiss is labelled as an LGBTQ+ scene. It is between Michaela Coel’s character Aneka kissing Florence Kasumba on the forehead. The movie will run in the theatres without the said scene.

While that is shocking that the country continues to retain its resistance towards the community and representation, there is also a good thing. This time around interestingly, it is just Kuwait who has decided to chop off the movie and not the other Gulf nations including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar. In the past Saudi Arabian theatres have entirely banned films if they have anything to do with the LGBTQ+ community.

