Daniel Craig is one of the finest actors who gained massive popularity for his James Bond portrayal in the movie series. While the actor moves ahead of his Bond days, he recently featured in a Vodka ad directed by noted filmmaker Taika Waititi. He left his fans astonished with his snazzy avatar in the video.

Daniel Craig was last seen in the 2021 James Bond film No Time To Die. The movie broke several box office records while becoming the UK’s third highest-grossing film of 2021. It was even nominated for three awards at the 94th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, as the fans await the release of Daniel Craig’s upcoming film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he recently left his fans amazed with his appearance in a new Vodka ad directed by Taika Waititi. The advertisement begins with Daniel standing in a white suit as if he just came out of a James Bond movie. In the next shot, he walks out in a cool leather jacket while dancing his way out besides the reporters. He is also seen donning a silver chain and sunglasses and begins to groove to the upbeat music playing in the background. At the end of the advertisement, as he takes a sip of Vodka, Taika Waititi is seen directing him while throwing some tantrums at his assistant who is trying to feed him sushi.

The moment this video clip surfaced online, netizens were thrilled to watch the actor in a brand new avatar. Many of them took to the comment section and reacted stating how much they loved Daniel Craig’s performance.

A user stated, “OMG. He really smashed it with this video! Just being a fun guy! Loved it and him! Love the vodka too. Thanks Belvedere!” while another wrote, “I’ve never been remotely interested in vodka but this is a brilliant ad, very well played. One user referred to Craig’s role as the most attractive and wrote, “I really love this – he’s clearly having a right laugh and this is the most attractive role I’ve ever seen him in!”

