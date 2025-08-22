BTS is releasing a McDonald’s Happy Meal globally this September with TinyTan figurines to give away. This is a follow-up to the 2021 BTS meal, which was a massive success. This time, however, the special meal package has sharply divided fans due to the fast-food giant’s alleged involvement with the military faction responsible for the occupation of Gaza.

The BTS meal in 2021 consisted of chicken nuggets, medium fries, a medium coke, and sweet chilli and cajun dipping sauces, along with purple packaging with the band’s logos. Rolling out their newest collaboration with the Dynamite boy band from September 3, 2025, the meal has different versions and collectible items from TinyTan.

BTS TinyTan teams up with McDonald’s, why fans are criticizing the move

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has resulted in worldwide protests and boycotts of companies siding with the IDF (military forces from Israel), and providing them support in various ways.

Called the BDS movement, it aims for the boycott, divestment, and sanctions, ‘to end international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians’, according to their website. It is a non-violent protest to pressure international entities to withdraw support from the military operations.

BTS has consistently advocated for social issues, including the Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Stop Asian Hate movements against racism in the United States. As a result, many fans have found it difficult to support this collaboration with McDonald’s, a company on this list from the beginning, purportedly offering free meals and monetary support. Additionally, the meal will be available in Israel, causing fresh criticism.

It's really sad that people care more about a TinyTAN happy meal than the fact that @McDonalds supports the illegal occupation of Israel that is currently STARVING millions of children in Gaza as they commit a 2+ yr genocide against the Palestinian people…. so shameful. https://t.co/T28AX3tIoK pic.twitter.com/ZKsRr3zx7Y — GraceSea 🍉🔻🐋 (@HungryBunnie23) August 22, 2025

More about the TinyTan Happy Meal

Distribution of the meal is to begin in 66 countries (including the US, Korea, Australia, and more) in September, with two different versions available. The Throwback Version will be available from September 3, featuring the small figures of the band dressed in their outfits from the 2021 BTS meal promotions. Meanwhile, the Encore Version has the TinyTan toys in new outfits, complete with the McDonald’s logo.

There are also events planned around the launch, with an online TinyTan Powerup Game (with BTS songs) and an immersive TinyTan experience, Magic Meetup in Los Angeles, according to Forbes.

Fans also condemned BTS’ V on his collaboration with Coca Cola Zero

This is not the first time the K-pop group has faced the ire of ARMY fans about the brands it promotes. On August 1, Kim Tae-hyung, better known by his stage name, V was announced as the ambassador of Coca-Cola Zero for the Korean branch of the soft drink company, to widespread criticism.

Another big company named in the BDS movement, many fans called out V for his involvement with Coca-Cola, as some defended the singer, saying that Coca-Cola Korea was an independent company, unrelated to the hostility in Gaza.

What will happen now?

While it remains uncertain whether the backlash against the BTS TinyTan partnership with McDonald’s will have any real impact on sales, the meal is still expected to draw significant attention worldwide. Adding to the criticism, many fans are also frustrated that the collaboration will be limited to select countries, leaving a large portion of ARMY unable to access the exclusive meal and collectibles.

Hey @mcdonaldsindia !! Why BTS tinytan happy meals are not available in India !!! — Serendipity (@Serendipityy23) August 19, 2025

