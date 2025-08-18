JTBC’s K-drama, Beyond The Bar, starring Lee Jin-Wook in the lead, is receiving all the positive response and appreciation from the critics and viewers. Not only the plot, but the way Jin-Wook is portraying the complex character Yoon Seok-Hoon is also garnering a lot of attention and captivating the audience. The series has already premiered six episodes. However, even after scoring as high as 8.31% viewership rating on its fourth episode, the drama has now seen a slight decrease in the rating. Scroll ahead to read on.

Beyond The Bar’s Viewership Rating After Sixth Episode

Beyond The Bar is the 12-episode legal K-drama that has wrapped the first half of its run with an average nationwide viewership rating of 7.7 percent (sixth episode), as per Nielsen Korea (via Soompi). Although it has seen a rise in its rating from its fifth episode which garnered 7.1 percent, it has gone down from what it had earned on its fourth episode.

For those who don’t know, the drama scored its highest viewership rating of 8.3%, surpassing JTBC’s Good Boy (starring Park Bo-Gum), which had a peak rating of 8.1%. Beyond The Bar premiered with a 3.7% rating but has steadily gained popularity, achieving 8.3% by Episode 4.

Beyond The Bar: The Plot, Cast & More

Following Law and the City, Lee Jin-Wook stars in another legal drama, Beyond The Bar, alongside Jung Chae-Yeon. The series centers on Yoon Seok-Hoon, a sharp, blunt lawyer and team lead, and Kang Hyo-Min, a socially awkward yet confident colleague. Their interactions drive the story, showing how Hyo-Min flourishes in her career with Seok-Hoon’s guidance while gradually influencing his behavior.

This role has further strengthened Lee Jin-Wook’s career, highlighting his versatility beyond his striking looks. Jung Chae-Yeon, however, has received mixed reviews—while some praise her performance, others note shortcomings in her acting, which may be contributing to fluctuations in the drama’s viewership ratings.

Meanwhile, other K-dramas are showing varied trends in viewership. Our Golden Days saw a notable rise, reaching 13.8% in its fourth episode, while My Lovely Journey experienced a modest increase, averaging 0.5% as it enters the second half of its run.

For those who haven’t yet tuned in, Beyond The Bar is available to stream now on Netflix.

