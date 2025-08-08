Netflix’s new Korean legal drama Beyond the Bar has quickly climbed the platform’s global rankings. The series features Lee Jin-wook, known for his role as Player 246 in Squid Game, as veteran lawyer Yoon Seok-hoon, who guides newcomer Kang Hyo-min in her early career. The story follows their journey through the legal world, blending experience with fresh talent.

Beyond The Bar Enters Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English Shows

Since its release, Beyond the Bar has made it into Netflix’s Top 10 non-English language shows for the week of late July to early August 2025, per Flixpatrol. The series ranked number 10 worldwide, attracting 3.1 million watch hours from 1.8 million viewers. The show also made its presence known in South Korea, Singapore, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, and Venezuela.

The Rising Influence Of South Korean Drama

Beyond the Bar’s incredible success underscores the ever-expanding global reach of Korean dramas. This uptick in popularity is part of a larger cultural environment that began gaining ground in the wake of Squid Game’s unprecedented success, per Screenrant. Squid Game not only captured the attention of audiences everywhere but also changed the discourse around South Korean entertainment, establishing a global footprint.

In response, Netflix has ramped up its commitment to South Korean content as part of its overall strategy to claim the lion’s share of a broadening global appetite for this sort of content. With an increasing trend of South Korean influence in entertainment globally and, perhaps beyond entertainment, it’s no surprise Netflix is planning for a future in which Korean entertainment is front and center.

