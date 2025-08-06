A 26-year-old SBS drama, Tomato, featuring Kim Hee-Sun and Kim Seok-Hoon in the leads, is getting a Netflix release. Yes, you heard that right. The series originally broadcast in 1999 and garnered a massive viewership rating of 52.7%, which is almost unimaginable given today’s streaming landscape. But will it have the same impact on today’s generation?

For those who don’t know, the storyline had a unique take on the ‘Cinderella meets chaebol heir’ trope. The plot revolves around Han Yi (Kim Hee-Sun), a humble shoe designer, and Seung-Joon (Kim Seok-Hoon), the heir of a shoe company. From having a beautiful, romantic narrative to fashionable aesthetics, this series has all the qualities to resonate with this generation and their modern love.

Tomato: A Timeless Romance Drama

When Tomato aired on SBS in 1999, it became a cultural phenomenon. People got obsessed with the drama so much so that they had forgotten to eat or sleep, they waited for whole weeks to watch one episode. It even scored an average nationwide viewership rating of 52.7% (via KBIzoom), and it might just create the same madness all over again, as it can be streamed now on Netflix. The storyline focuses on Han Yi, who works at a department store but applies for a design certificate and becomes a shoe designer. In the meantime, she meets with Seung-Joon, the heir of a shoe company. However, things get a little messy when her friend Sae Ra gets involved. What happens to Han Yi and Seung-Joon is all about the drama.

kim hee sun as Lee Ha Ni in tomato, sometimes the yoyo master 🫶pic.twitter.com/FzgRKtCSSH — KimHeeSun Philippines (@kimheesun_ph) June 17, 2022

While Kim Hee-Sun played Han Yi, Kim Seok-Hoon can be seen as Seung-Joon. Many believe that the series drew massive popularity because of Hee-Sun’s beauty and elegance. From her pastel headbands to knitted sweaters to her fashion quotient in every episode carved a path for all the fashion lovers. Fans started to imitate her looks even years later. BLACKPINK’s Jennie was seen recreating that look in a variety show.

DIVAS QUE INSPIRAM! A roupa rosa usada por JENNIE do BLACKPINK em 'Apartment 404' parece ter sido inspirada em Kim Hee-sun em 'Tomato', um K-drama de 1999. Já seu traje da Adidas provavelmente foi inspirado no figurino de Lee Hyori em seu MV 'Anymotion'. cr. oddateliernews pic.twitter.com/bGOkow40Gd — Girlgroups Brasil (@GirlgroupsBR) February 17, 2024

On the other hand, Kim Seok-Hoon played the perfect lead, and his chemistry with Hee-Sun was loved and appreciated by a lot of people. They created one of the most iconic and legendary on-screen couples in the history of K-dramas. Their performances resonated with so many viewers that they left an impression and are still referenced online. Tomato wasn’t just any other drama; it fueled an entire generation. The K-drama fans used to schedule their evenings around the timings of each episode.

Now, this generation, which believes in hard and fast love, will get to experience this love story that once created a major dominion over the K-drama world. Tomato is now streaming on Netflix.

