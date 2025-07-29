Squid Game Season 3 premiered in June 2025 and finally brought closure to Gi-hun’s story and the journey of the players. Park Gyu-young joined the cast in Season 2 as a pink-suited guard named Noh Eul. Her character was a North Korean defector who went to great lengths to protect Player 246, also known as Park Gyeong-seok. He had entered the deadly game in hopes of winning money for his daughter’s cancer treatment.

Having lost her own husband and daughter, Noh Eul felt emotionally drawn to Gyeong-seok’s family. Her connection with him gave her character emotional weight. In the final season, we see that Gyeong-seok survives the games and works as a sketch artist at an amusement park. Noh Eul visits him, but he does not recognize her. Though her character did not receive a long or detailed arc, Noh Eul added suspense and humanity to the story.

Meet Kang Sae Byeok, the first North Korean defector to appear in Squid Game

But Noh Eul was not the first North Korean defector in the series. In Season 1, fans were introduced to another character who had also fled the North, seeking a better life in South Korea. That character was none other than Kang Sae-byeok, also known as Player 67.

Sae-byeok was played by model and actress Jung Ho-yeon. She joined the games hoping to win money and reunite her family. Her younger brother was seen in Season 1 and returns in Season 3, where he finally reunites with their mother. Sae-byeok’s journey came to a heartbreaking end after a piece of glass injured her during the bridge challenge. While Gi-hun tried to get her medical help, Sang-woo stabbed her, ending her life.

Her death was one of the most painful moments of Season 1. Many viewers had hoped she would survive until the end. Sae-byeok stood out for her strength, quiet determination, and emotional depth as one of the final three players. She remains one of the first season’s most loved and memorable characters. The role also earned Ho-yeon a SAG Award.

Where is Jung Ho-yeon now?

Jung Ho Heon returned to her modeling roots after her powerful debut in Squid Game season 1. Her global fame skyrocketed after the show’s release, opening doors for international opportunities. She went on to star in series like Disclaimer and Chicken Nugget and is also reportedly set to appear in the upcoming science fiction thriller film, Hope, as per NME. Jung Ho Yeon remains a major presence in both the fashion and entertainment industries.

