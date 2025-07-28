One of the most anticipated South Korean movies of 2025, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, based on the popular webtoon Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, has finally been released in the theatres. On July 23, 2025, Lee Min-Ho, Ahn Hyo-Seop, Chae Soo-Bin, and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo starrer got a theatrical release. Ever since the film was announced, it has received a mixed reaction from netizens and critics.

Since the last few months, the film has been embroiled in various kinds of controversies, from having wrong casting choices to mistreating cast members like Jisoo to alteration of characters from webtoon to the films, and many more reasons. The backlash sparked concerns about its box office. Scroll ahead to know more about its ticket sales and box office details.

How Much Omniscient Reader: The Prophet Sold Tickets?

Despite all the backlash, it seems Omniscient Reader: The Prophet has overcome the crisis, as the movie has attracted a huge amount of footfall after its release. As per the Korean Film Council’s data (via Koreaboo), it garnered 80,374 ticket holders on July 25, 2025, and secured the top spot at the box office for that day. Up until July 26, 2025, the movie recorded its cumulative audience of 281,263.

Even after the three-day impressive footfall, the doubts about the financial success of the movie still linger. Slowly, after the second day, the momentum is expected to slow down, as despite remaining No. 1 at the box office, it saw a massive 40% drop in attendance. The early reviews have come in, and the film received a mixed response from the audience and critics. The longtime fans of the webtoon expressed their disappointment and frustration over the character alterations and deviations from the plot. Many even pointed out the bad cinematography.

However, the viewers who had watched for the first time and had no connection with the OG plot described it as an enjoyable watch. According to SBS Star, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet is made with a budget of 30 billion KRW, which is almost $21 million. Made with a huge budget, the film has set a break-even point at 6 million admissions of viewers (set by the makers of how much footfall the movie is expecting). And as per the early numbers collected by the Korean Film Council, it seems the movie will face quite a bit of trouble reaching that number.

In addition to Omniscient Reader: The Prophet’s issues, the current scenario of the decline of Korean theatres might affect its break point. While in 2024, movies like Exhuma and The Roundup: Punishment surpassed 10 million viewers, in 2025 only, the Opposition Party could surpass 3.3 million viewers.

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, the fantasy action thriller movie, has sparked a global buzz as it has been pre-sold to 113 countries ahead of its release on July 23, 2025, in South Korea. Well, what are your thoughts? Do you think Lee Min-Ho and Ahn Hyo-Seop’s movie will be able to become successful at the box office?

