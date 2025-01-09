Squid Game season two premiered on December 26, 2024. Since its release, it has been the talk of the town. Fans immediately launched into spawning theories about what could happen in the next season. The tiniest news about the show sets the town buzzing with excitement. One such event transpired on January 8, 2024, that got the rumour mills running again…

Did Park Gyu Young accidentally reveal a spoiler for season three of Squid Game?

Park Gyu Young surprised the audience with her role in Squid Game season two as No Eul, one of the masked guards in the game. She has a connection with the Front Man as well. They have known each other for seven years in the show’s timeline.

Squid Game season two ended on a huge cliffhanger. The rebellion led by Player 456 was met with strong resistance by the masked guards in pink. The fate of the players and several pivotal characters remains uncertain on the show.

On January 8, Park Gyu Young’s Instagram story turned out to be a juicy spoiler for those awaiting the following season. In the now-deleted Instagram story, Park Gyu Young was seen dressed in the pink uniform of the masked guards. She is lounging on a chair with a heater at her feet. A couple of crew members are seen standing next to the actress.

Sitting next to her was another masked guard in pink, who was revealed to be actor Lee Jin Wook. Surprisingly, Lee Jin Wook’s character in season two was that of Player 246 aka Gyeong Seok on the show. He was the father of the little girl who has cancer. We know that No Eul and Gyeong Seok share some history. Fans wonder if this change of clothing could hint at a spoiler for the next season.

Park Gyu Young quickly deleted the photo from her social media, but the fans quickly caught on. Screenshots of the photo immediately went viral on social media, and fans once again launched into possible theories about Player 246 becoming a masked soldier in pink on the show. The actress’s company released a statement asking the fans to watch season three to confirm the details, whereas Netflix denied making an official comment.

When will season three of Squid Game be released?

Squid Game season three is said to be released sometime in 2025. Following season two’s booming success, season three’s hype has only grown tenfold. Netflix has yet to reveal a date for season three of Squid Game. The show will be set in ten to twenty years in the future.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

