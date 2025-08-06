South Korean actor Lee Sung-Woo has gotten entangled in a controversy after sharing a fan art post of his character from Squid Game on his Instagram story. Although he deleted the post soon after it attracted much attention and netizens pointed out the explicit content, he still faced the backlash. For those who don’t know, Lee Sung-Woo portrayed the character Kim Yeong-Sam/Player 226.

This news came in after another Squid Game actor, Park Sung-Hoon, got embroiled in a similar controversy before Squid Game 3 was released. On August 5, 2025, Sung-Woo shared an NSFW version of his character’s fan art on his official Instagram handle, and it sparked a conversation online via Koreaboo. Netizens shared frustrated and hateful comments toward the actor. Scroll ahead to read on.

What Is Lee Sung-Woo Controversy About?

Lee Sung-Woo, who played Player No. 226 in Squid Game seasons 2 and 3, shared an NSFW fan art of his character. In the image, his character can be seen drawn with a sexual graphic content perspective, and netizens labeled it as ‘p*rn’. Within hours, the actor deleted the story without any explanation. Many fans saw it as a joke, but others felt it crossed a line.

One of the (now-deleted) tweets that attracted a lot of attention stated that the actor posted ‘straight up p*rn’ fan art on his story. Another user commented, “I fkn hate men.” While another wrote, “Are Squid Game actors even real? I saw that player 120’s actor posted Squid Game p0rn on his ig too.” One of them stated, “The original post was deleted and he didn’t apologize.”

When Park Sung-Hoon Embroiled In A Similar Controversy

This is not the first time that a Squid Game actor has been caught in such a controversy. Earlier this year, after season 2 was released and before season 3 could make its way to us, Park Sung-Hoon shared a parody clip of the series labeled as adult content. People made harsh comments and even asked the director to drop him from the series. He had also shared the video clip on his Instagram story, and apparently, that featured sexual violence. The whole scenario had grabbed a lot of headlines. After deleting it, he shared that he did it by mistake, but netizens didn’t buy it.

Later, Park Sung-Hoon apologized to the public and even stepped down from a drama. He stayed away from social media for weeks as well. However, Lee Sung-Woo did nothing of the sort so far except just deleting the post. What do you think?

