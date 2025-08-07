On July 23, 2025, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, one of the most anticipated Korean movies of the year, got a theatrical release. The film crossed the expected moviegoers milestone, 13 days after it hit the theatres. Featuring Lee Min-Ho, Ahn Hyo-Seop, Chae Soo-Bin, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and others in important roles, the film is based on the popular webnovel by Sing Shong. For those who don’t know, it’s a fantasy action thriller drama.

The storyline follows Kim Dokja (Ahn Hyo-Seop), the sole reader of the webnovel Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World. One day, his life takes an unusual turn when the fictional world from his webnovel blends into his real world, an apocalypse hits, and only he knows how the story ends in the novel. The movie is all about what he does to help the people and survive the chaos. Now, the film has surpassed the first milestone. Scroll ahead to know more!

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet Surpasses 1 Million Moviegoers Mark

As per Soompi, the Korean Film Council’s data, based on the integrity ticketing network, revealed that on August 5, 2025, the film officially surpassed the 1 million moviegoer mark. This happened almost 2 weeks after its release in the theatres. Although made with a huge budget of 30 billion KRW, which is almost $21 million, the makers expected it to record 6 million footfall of the moviegoers. However, so far it has only crossed the first milestone.

To celebrate this feat, cast members, including Ahn Hyo-Seop, Lee Min-Ho (who plays Yoo Joo-Hyuk, the protagonist of the webnovel that Kim Dokja read), Chae Soo-Bin, Nana, and Shin Seung-Ho came together. They posed for a group photo and enjoyed this new milestone achieved. However, the continuous whisper about Jisoo not being anywhere still continues. Despite being one of the leads, she has been missing from promotional events. Even now, when the film made such a mark, she was nowhere to be seen.

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet Faced Multiple Obstacles Despite Significant Buzz

The movie garnered immense buzz ever since its announcement. However, it also received a lot of negative feedback and backlash from netizens before its release. From controversies over wrong casting choices to allegations of mistreating a prominent cast member, Jisoo, and keeping her in the project just for the clout, to accusations of changing the plot based on entertainment purposes, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet found itself in the middle of multiple issues.

Viewers who read the web novel made many notes about how different the movie might turn out from the novel. There were also concerns that the movie might not work at the box office because of such backlash, but it has finally crossed the 1 million moviegoers mark.

