JTBC’s new ongoing Saturday-Sunday K-drama, Beyond The Bar, featuring Lee Jin-Wook and Jung Chae-Yeon in the lead, is making waves among viewers. It has already premiered four episodes, and within that, it has managed to surpass Park Bo-Gum’s latest drama, Good Boy’s ratings and craze. It’s proving to be a breakout hit, and it deserves all the appreciation for all the right reasons.

Beyond The Bar: Plot

Premiered on August 2, 2025, the K-drama, Beyond The Bar, revolves around a rookie lawyer Kang Hyo-Min (Jung Chae-Yeon) of Yullim Law Firm. She is righteous, but her social awkwardness often leads to several mishaps along the way. When she comes under the mentorship of Yoon Seok-Hoon (Lee Jin-Wook), a cold-hearted but sharp-witted lawyer, she flourishes. What happens between them is all about the legal drama.

Almost in the same genre, Lee Jong-Suk’s Law And The City is also streaming. However, while that series is about the regular struggles of daily lawyers, Beyond The Bar serves high-stakes litigation with new cases in each episode. The unique storytelling and power-packed performances have already hooked the audience. Scroll further to know the viewership ratings recorded till the fourth episode.

What Has Been Beyond The Bar’s Average Nationwide Viewership Rating?

Lee Jin-Wook’s performance has been widely appreciated as he portrays the cold nature with utmost sincerity. The K-drama kicked off with an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.7% in its first episode, followed by 4.7% in the second episode, and 6.7% in the third episode. By the time the fourth episode premiered, the drama had sparked a massive buzz, and it scored 8.3% (the highest of the lot), as per Nielsen Korea (via KBIzoom).

However, it not only earned the highest rating so far, but it also surpassed Park Bo-Gum’s latest drama Good Boy’s rating, which peaked at 8.1% in its fourth episode. It has been marked as the fastest climb for a JTBC drama in 2025, outpacing The Art of Negotiation and Heavenly Ever After. This year, Beyond The Bar might as well become the highest-rated drama.

Bo-Gum’s series has carved a niche of its own; it created ripples and sparked a conversation among the viewers. Will Beyond The Bar be able to do the same or not? Only time can tell. On the other hand, viewers have loved Lee Jin-Wook’s performance, but Jung Chae-Yeon’s acting skills have received mixed responses. While many appreciated her grit and stability, others scrutinized her acting chops and labeled her as stiff with limited facial expressions.

If you haven’t started it yet and are wondering what to watch next, stream Beyond The Bar on Netflix.

