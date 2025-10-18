Indy the dog has turned into the unexpected star of the year. The performance in Good Boy has taken the movie’s total haul close to $6 million worldwide, a number that many films fail to reach. This independent micro-budget horror title, released in a limited number of theatres in North America and a few global locations through Shudder and IFC, has drawn audiences mainly because the entire story unfolds through the dog’s perspective, something rarely seen in the genre.

Good Boy Box Office Performance

The film was released in approximately 1,650 theatres across North America and never experienced a massive single-day jump, but steady numbers have pushed its domestic earnings close to $5.6 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

From its opening, the film managed to pull in more than $1 million in two consecutive weekends and continues to stay on track for a solid third weekend, although it may not reach the $1 million mark this time.

Good Boy Limited Global Release With More Markets Ahead

Globally, the numbers are still limited, with less than 3% of the total coming from outside North America, as it has so far opened only in Lithuania, New Zealand, and Australia. The wider international rollout was postponed to October 31, 2025, to align with the Halloween wave, which could give the film another lift.

Good Boy Beats Hurry Up Tomorrow Domestically

Even with these limited markets, Good Boy has already outgrossed the domestic earnings of Hurry Up Tomorrow, the 2025 box office disaster starring Jenna Ortega and The Weeknd. Here’s how the two films stack up against each other with numbers retrieved from Box Office Mojo:

Hurry Up Tomorrow Box Office Summary

Domestic – $5.2 million

International – $2.5 million

Worldwide – $7.7 million

Good Boy Box Office Summary

Domestic – $5.5 million

International – $151 thousand

Worldwide – $5.7 million

Now, this is a sharp contrast considering that Hurry Up Tomorrow had a wide release and star names, while Good Boy is an indie title with fewer screens and no big Hollywood faces attached. It is also expected that Good Boy might end its theatrical run as the top-grossing horror film ever under the Shudder banner, a major achievement for a low-cost release led by a dog.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

