Before Kim Jong-Kook’s marriage reports could surface everywhere, media portals had reported that he bought a luxurious villa in the heart of Seoul’s Gangnam district. Rumors started to speculate that he purchased the 243㎡ unit in Nonhyeon Appelbaum 2 for his marriage. Although he didn’t disclose the reason back then, now that his wedding news is all over the internet, the rumors might have turned out to be true. It’s a high-end townhouse-style villa complex that came with a whopping price tag. Scroll ahead to know more.

A Detailed Report On Kim Jong-Kook’s Villa

The Nonhyeon area was recently redeveloped as a land transaction permit zone, and that makes speculative buying difficult. In a recent episode of Running Man, Kim Jong-Kook mentioned that he had to move into his new place by June. Built in 2011, the Nonhyeon Appelbaum 2 has a total of 38 units, along with Phase 1 development for 76 households. The whole area is known for its strict airtight security.

From having five-layer detection systems, nearly 180 CCTV cameras, private elevators for each unit, to an underground parking system with individual entry. It’s situated in a prime location near Dosan Park, Apgujeong Rodeo, and Hakdong Intersection, which makes it more enticing. Korean celebs like Jang Geun-Suk are also residing in the same residence. But do you know the price of this villa?

Well, as per reports, this townhouse-style villa complex came at a cost of 6.3 billion KRW (via Koreaboo). Yes, that’s right, and Kim Jong-Kook paid it in all cash. Although the Korean singer and entertainer prefers to invest in health and lifestyle rather than real estate, his choice of the Appelbaum complex proves how much exclusivity and privacy he likes to maintain. Here’s a closer look at one of the model houses inside the complex:

Kim Jong-Kook’s Marriage Announcement

On August 18, 2025, Kim Jong-Kook announced that he is going to get married soon and that this wedding event will be a private affair with an attendance of his close friends and family members. It will take place in Seoul. Representative of his agency, TURBO.JK COMPANY, shared the news with a statement that read, “It’s even more meaningful to make this new start in the significant year of his 30th debut anniversary. It would be great if many people could send warm support and congratulate him.”

[BREAKING NEWS] On August 18, Kim Jong Kook announced his upcoming wedding. The ceremony will be held privately in Seoul, attended only by close friends and family. Our Spartace heart might be aching a little bit but we are happy for you Kim Jong Kook! Congratulations! ❤🎉 pic.twitter.com/V58E3PbWAq — Running Man PH 🇵🇭 (@RMPHOfficial) August 18, 2025

He also announced his wedding news through a handwritten letter that reads (via Mint),

“Hello, this is Kim Jong Kook. Although I prepared in my heart that a day would arrive in which I would personally write this letter and share it, I feel even more nervous than I could have ever imagined now that I am writing this letter. I’m posting this letter to inform first the fans who always trusted and supported me, standing by “Kim Jong Kook the person” for such a long time. I’m getting married. Honestly, I tried to drop small hints here and there… but I’m sure there are many people who feel as if this came suddenly. This is my 30th debut anniversary, and instead of making the album I wanted, I made my “other half” instead… Still, please congratulate and support me… It’s very late, but it’s such a relief I’m going like this.. Right? I will work hard to live well. The wedding will take place sometime soon on a scale that is not too big with family, close friends, and a few acquaintances. Thanks to the fans who have been my greatest strength for such a long time, I am getting married and taking on a new challenge in life again. I will continue to work harder and live diligently as Kim Jong Kook.”

Well, congratulations to Kim Jong-Kook.

