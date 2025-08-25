Netflix dropped something this summer that is grabbing more attention than usual, a South Korean action-thriller called Trigger. In a season where things often feel slower on the streaming front, this one has managed to turn heads, and fast. It currently boasts a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with viewers raving that it’s one of the best series to hit screens in weeks.

What Trigger on Netflix Is Really About

The story of Trigger kicks off with a police officer on a mission to trace why military-grade weapons are turning up in civilian hands. That investigation brings him into contact with someone who starts to peel back a much deeper problem hiding under the surface. The setup sounds simple on paper, but the show goes a lot deeper than it first appears. It is not only about weapons, it pokes into bigger problems, like the ones that are not often seen on mainstream TV.

The cast includes heavyweights like Kim Nam-gil and Kim Young-kwang, along with familiar faces from Squid Game, which adds to its pull.

Critics and Audiences Praise Trigger for Balancing Action and Social Commentary

Fans were not exactly sold on the idea at first as some even called the plot too far-fetched before giving it a shot. But the reaction after watching has flipped that hesitation into praise.

One viewer tweeted, “Kim Namgil was perfect as Lee Do in Trigger. No one can do it like him, and everybody should watch Trigger. I’ll never shut up about it. #TriggerNetflix #KimNamGil.” Another echoed, “The greatest thing Netflix has produced❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

Kim Namgil was perfect as Lee Do in Trigger. No one can do it like him, and everybody should watch Trigger. I’ll never shut up about it. #TriggerNetflix #KimNamGil pic.twitter.com/QlyQ4lk3Ks — ra #Trigger on Netflix! (@coffeedorkdrama) August 9, 2025

A third said, “Trigger series on Netflix. WOW. 10/10.” Someone else wrote, “Just finished watching #Trigger at netflix so I therefore conclude I like Kim Nam Gil oppa a little bit more than I already do.. Last time I watched him he’s a badass secret agent priest but this time, he’s a badass (softie) cop, just perfect for his psycho villain, 10/10 🔥🔥🔥”

Trigger series on Netflix. WOW. 10/10. pic.twitter.com/FNZAvLHHgi — Extra Time Indonesia (@idextratime) August 17, 2025

Just finished watching #Trigger at netflix so I therefore conclude I like Kim Nam Gil oppa a little bit more than I already do.. Last time I watched him he’s a badass secret agent priest but this time, he’s a badass (softie) cop, just perfect for his psycho villain, 10/10 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xcBEKLsoE9 — РⷬCͨY2_Uͧрⷬs͛iͥdͩeͤ Dͩoͦwn⚡ (@zaikenhuo) August 6, 2025

Critics have not held back either. They have praised how the show manages to touch on deeper issues through what looks like a straightforward action series. The pressure of modern Korean life, the gap between rich and poor, and the dangers of easy access to weapons all get tangled together. However, even with that weight behind it, the action keeps everything moving, with no wasted time.

Trigger is now streaming on Netflix.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

