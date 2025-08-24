The 355, Simon Kinberg’s action thriller, has found a new life on Netflix despite its rocky start. The movie originally landed in theaters in 2022 with a low 24% Rotten Tomatoes score and poor box office numbers, but now it has climbed back into the spotlight, sitting at sixth place on Netflix’s Top 10 movies in the United States, as of August 23, 2025, per Flixpatrol. It currently trails titles like KPop Demon Hunters and Hobbs & Shaw, while holding steady above animated favorites such as Despicable Me 2 and Hotel Transylvania 3.

What Is The 355 About?

The film, directed by Kinberg, focuses on a criminal mastermind, Elijah Clarke, who gets a powerful drive that can access any digital system. CIA agent Mace Brown tries to secure it after it falls into Colombian agent Luis Rojas’ hands. Soon, betrayals and double-crosses lead to Mace’s partner Nick being presumed dead, rival agents chasing the drive, and global chaos as terrorists misuse it.

Mace teams with allies to track the device across Morocco and Shanghai, discovering Nick is a mole. After rescuing hostages and destroying the drive, they face arrest. Two months later, they capture Nick, ensuring he faces justice, while parting ways but expecting future missions together. The cast is filled with star power, featuring Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan, and Édgar Ramírez, among others.

Simon Kinberg’s Career & Film Background

Before taking the director’s chair for this film, Kinberg had already built an extensive career in Hollywood. His earliest writing credits go back to 2005 with XXX: State of the Union and Mr. and Mrs. Smith, though his reputation grew mainly through his involvement with the X-Men franchise. Over the years, he contributed as writer and producer on several installments, including The Last Stand, First Class, Days of Future Past, and Apocalypse.

Outside of mutants, he’s been behind big titles like Sherlock Holmes, Elysium, Chappie, Fantastic Four, Cinderella, and Murder on the Orient Express. He also produced The Martian, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Who Is Jussie Smollett? All About Controversial Empire Star Featured In Netflix Documentary

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News