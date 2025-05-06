A K-drama can earn great viewership ratings if it contains an interesting storyline and a stellar star cast. The viewers will never waste their time on something that is not interesting to them. That’s what happened with Crushology 101. Despite having a huge hype in the initial days ahead of its premiere, the drama lost its charm after it aired, so much so that it recorded the lowest rating in MBC’s history.

Crushology 101 stars Roh Jeong-Eui, a rising Korean actress who could have made an impressive mark with this K-drama, but it didn’t work. On the other hand, it also features Lee Chae-Min, Cho Jun-Young, Kim Hyun-Jin, and Hong Min-Gi as the male leads. The drama premiered on April 11, 2025. Scroll ahead to read more about why it flopped.

Episode 1 of Crushology 101 kicked off with a 1.3% viewership rating, which is not a lot but a decent number. It peaked at 1.5% on episode 3, but by episode 8, which aired on May 3, the rating tanked to 0.7%, a number that MBC has never seen in its history of prime-time weekend K-drama. This is the first time that an MBC Friday-Saturday drama has recorded a rating in the range of 0%.

Now, viewers have dissected the reason why the drama earned such a low rating despite having a prime time slot on MBC. Some claimed that the webtoon itself, from which the drama has been adapted, is not interesting enough. On top of that, the poor scriptwriting and cringeworthy directing have been the reasons for its lowest rating. For those who don’t know the storyline of the drama, it revolves around a girl named Bunny who used to believe that personality matters more than looks until her last relationship left her broken and embarrassed. However, her life takes a different route when two good-looking men enter her life. What she will do next is all about the series.

Despite creating a buzz online, the rom-com drama couldn’t impress the viewers. Now, the viewers are sharing their views on the drama on TheQoo. One such K-netizen wrote, “This is airing on a public broadcast channel…? Everything about it feels like a web drama.” Another one commented, “The original webtoon was trash to begin with. Why would they even adapt that into a drama? LOL. Seriously, were there really no better options for scheduling?” One user stated, “The story going off the rails in the original webtoon could’ve been fixed by the writer and director, but the setup requires the two male leads to be insanely handsome… And sorry, but they’re not quite there.” Another comment can be read, “What’s really baffling is the fact that it’s airing at all. How does something that looks this boring even make it to broadcast?”

Crushology 101 is not the only drama that recorded the lowest rating; tvN’s The Divorce Insurance has also marked its lowest viewership rating. What do you think?

