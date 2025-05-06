Kim Soo-Hyun continues to rule headlines since his name got entangled in a dating scandal with the late actress Kim Sae-Ron. His name popped up this time because his next drama, Knock-Off, released a new promotional poster. Apparently, on May 2, a series of pictures from the drama surfaced on IMDb featuring him and his co-star Jo Bo-Ah. It has sparked a new conversation as the drama was canceled indefinitely because of Soo-Hyun’s controversies.

For those who don’t know, after Kim Sae-Ron committed suicide, her family members and an alleged aunt blamed the Queen of Tears actor for harassing, grooming, and trying to extort money from her, which led to her demise. They also claimed that they were in a relationship when she was just 15 years old, while he was 21. This has ignited the fans, and the actor has lost millions of brand deals. Even his upcoming drama Knock-Off got postponed, as per reports. (via Pinkvilla)

The recent promotional images of the next K-drama Knock-Off are making waves online. Because Kim Soo-Hyun was the central character in the drama, the series got postponed given the situation. These pictures have created a lot of fuss among the fans; some have claimed them to be fan-made creations, while others have questioned their authenticity. But as they were found on the official IMDb page, many believed that Disney+ released them.

This has raised confusion about whether the OTT platform is trying to bring back the drama despite the controversies floating around. Netizens have taken X (previously known as Twitter) by storm with their opinions, and some even blamed the streaming platform and the actor for being so indifferent to the whole situation. One of them wrote, “If you air a drama about a child sex offender, you should be sued.” Another user commented, “I don’t want to look at it because it’s ugly.” One of the fans stated, “Only people excited are pedos like him.”

If you support this pedophilia get your life and just fuck off😻💞#YouSupportPedophilia #HelikesUnder15NotYou https://t.co/KlpencIuop — 00🕯 (@opiniongoing) May 3, 2025

only people excited are pedos like him 🥰 https://t.co/xRJsCCJezU — ♡ (@withlovelje) May 2, 2025

Kim Soo-Hyun has been going through a lot since these claims were made against him. He lost many endorsement deals with popular luxurious brands, and now he is also on the brink of losing this drama, Knock-Off. However, these images created a stir among fans and netizens for hinting at the revival of the drama. Many believe Disney+ is going forward with the scheduled drama despite the controversy.

Even after trying to prove his side of the story, Soo-Hyun received negative feedback from many netizens, but some of his fans argued that the accusations were not valid. What do you think?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

