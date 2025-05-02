After appearing as a villain in Weak Hero Class 2, Lee Jun-Young is trying to break his bad-guy spectrum by doing a rom-com drama. His new drama, Pump Up The Healthy Love, starring alongside Jung Eun-Ji, promises to deliver heartwarming moments, laughter, and lots of love. Romance and fitness collide in this K-drama to create a beautiful love story.
Pump Up The Healthy Love is set in a quirky gymnasium, and the storyline revolves around Do Hyun-Joong (played by Lee Jun-Young), a former bodybuilder who leaves his ground despite being popular in his field under an unexpected circumstance. Now, he runs a retro fitness center. Although he was born premature and faced a lot of struggles, he made his name in bodybuilding and even claimed the title of Mr. David. However, after hitting a rough patch, now Hyun-Joong is on a journey to reform others’ lives.
Lee Jun-Young appears in Pump Up the Healthy Love opposite Jung Eun-Ji. The latter plays Lee Mi-Ran, a woman with a broken heart who is on a journey to do better in life but has zero experience in the gym. After breaking up from her past relationship, Mi-Ran joins Hyun-Joong’s gym to get better, but she finds the place more challenging as it throws intense workout sessions, an unlikely friendship, and probably something more than a friendship situation at her. Will her bond with Hyun-Joong transform into her second chance at love? That’s what the drama is all about.
Lee Jun-Young and Jung Eun-Ji’s onscreen chemistry has already sizzled the audience. People are waiting to see how they perform onscreen. In addition to the main actors, Lee Mi-Do and Lee Seung-Woo have joined the cast as supporting actors. While Mi-Do will be seen as Rosa, Seung-Woo will portray Alex’s character. Both of their charms are going to woo the audience no matter what. Along with them, the Witch trio – Park Sung-Yeon, Lee Ji-Hye, and Hong Yoon-Hwa will also be seen in the mix. They are expected to bring a comedic aspect to the whole drama.
Pump Up the Healthy Love, also known as 24/7 Fitness Center, premiered on April 30, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. KST (6:20 p.m. IST) on Wavve. You can also watch it on Viki. The drama will air its episodes every Wednesday and Thursday.
