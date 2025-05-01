The romantic comedy Pump Up The Healthy Love, also known as 24/7 Fitness Centre, promises to combine love, humor, and wellness into a single, revitalizing story. The K-drama community is excited about this drama because of its original idea, captivating cast, and story that centers on recovery and self-care.

In this thrilling muscle-building drama, Do Hyeon Jung, the gym manager, becomes a “health freak” who fixes his members’ problems. So, if you want to know more about the drama, check out all the information about the cast, plot, crew, and everything else.

Pump Up The Healthy Love: Plot

The protagonist of this story is Do Hyun-Joong (played by Lee Jun-young), a former elite bodybuilder who won the coveted “Mr. David” title. Following an unexplained absence from the spotlight, he returns as the owner of a small local gym. Joong is a fitness enthusiast who makes exercise and health his top priorities.

When Lee Mi-ran (played by Jung Eun-ji), a travel agency planner suffering from a recent breakup, joins the gym in search of a new beginning, it disrupts his orderly environment. Both Mi-ran and Hyun-joong go on personal development journeys while he trains her, which results in surprising romantic consequences.

When the gym rat, ex-bodybuilder and new director of 24hr Health Club meets Miran, a heartbroken woman who’s been dumped most of her life bc of her body’s shape, and convinces her to join the gym with a promise to change her life.#PumpUpTheHealthyLoveEp1#PumpUpTheHealthyLove pic.twitter.com/cy09Qit9wi — Reem 🕊️ (@__kdramaland) April 30, 2025

Pump Up The Healthy Love: Release Date

Pump Up The Healthy Love will premiere on April 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST (6:20 p.m. IST) on Viki. Originally released under the KBS2 network, it will be available for global streaming on websites like Viki and Wavve.

Pump Up The Healthy Love: Cast

The cast lineup for the highly anticipated K-drama is as follows:

Do Hyun-joong, played by Lee Jun-young: Hyun-joong is a committed gym owner who is passionate about fitness. As he helps others change, his disciplined life takes on new hurdles. ​

Lee Mi-ran, as played by Jung Eun-ji: Mi-ran, new to the fitness industry, is trying to start over after a split and is gaining courage and self-assurance in the process.

Rosa, played by Lee Mi-do, is an experienced gym employee who oversees Hyun-joong and deals with demanding clientele. The gym’s endearing mascot, Alex, played by Lee Seung-woo, is renowned for his youthful appearance and muscular build.

Hong Yoon-hwa, Lee Ji-hye, and Park Sung-yeon: They come together to create the “Witch Trio,” a lively group of gym patrons who enhance the plot with humour and companionship.

New stills for the upcoming rom-com series, “Pump Up The Healthy Love” starring Lee Jun Young and Jung Eun Ji 😍 Pilot episode will be released tonight ❤ 📷: kbsdrama#PumpUpTheHealthyLove #LeeJunYoung #JungEunJi pic.twitter.com/sWW8o4E1rm — Annyeong Oppa (@TheAnnyeongOppa) April 30, 2025

Why Should You Watch Pump Up The Healthy Love K-Drama?

Pump Up The Healthy Love distinguishes itself from other rom-coms by establishing its relationship in the realm of mental and physical well-being, as opposed to focusing on extravagant misunderstandings or love triangles.

The drama attempts to address contemporary issues such as burnout, body image, and emotional repression with honesty and humor. In addition to self-reflection, viewers may anticipate heartwarming moments, all framed by clean cinematography and a slick wellness centre atmosphere.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: From Masquerade To A Bittersweet Life: 5 Highest-Grossing Movies Of ‘Squid Game’ Actor Lee Byung-Hun

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News