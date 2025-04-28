After a long gap of three years, the second season of Weak Hero Class 1, starring Park Ji-Hoon, was released on Netflix on April 25. Fans were too excited for Weak Hero Class 2, and while there was a lot of anticipation revolving around the drama, it received mixed reactions from the viewers. Based on a popular webtoon, this series is about high school boys who get entangled in a fight with the Union.

Initially, Weak Hero Class 1 was released on the Korean OTT platform Wavve, but after it attracted a lot of attention and popularity from netizens, the series was released on Netflix on March 25, ahead of the second season. One month later, the second season was dropped, and now it has made a strong debut with great numbers and even ranked within the Top 5 on the charts.

As soon as the eight-episode series Weak Hero Class 2 dropped on Netflix, it gained a lot of attention worldwide. It landed high on the Netflix charts in 91 countries out of 93. The series earned 708 points and made it to No. 2 on the global charts after the series You starring Penn Badgley, which dropped its final season recently (via Kpopmap).

The Park Ji-Hoon-led drama also ranked highly and earned the third position in the US, where it is challenging for any non-English shows to rank. Weak Hero Class 2 even beat its first season’s fifth place. For those who don’t know the drama’s storyline, after Ji-Hoon’s character, Yeun Si-Eun, moves to a new school following all the chaos in his previous school, he stays away from any kind of fight or commotion. But things didn’t stay calm for a long time.

At the Eunjang High School, he meets with Park Hu-Min (Ryeo Un), Seo Jun-Tae (Choi Min-Young), and Go Hyun-Tak (Lee Min-Jae). He becomes friends with them, but their friendship gets into trouble as the violent gang of the Union comes in between, which is led by notorious high schoolers like Na Baek-Jin (Bae Na-Ra) and Geum Seung-Je (Lee Jun-Young). As the four of them face these dangerous people, how they navigate their lives through more fights is all about the drama.

While Weak Hero Class 2 has created a strong presence on the global map, it has gained mixed reviews from the fans who have seen the first season or have read the novel from which it has been adapted. Many have shared different views on the series.

As per TheQoo (via Koreaboo), one such fan wrote, “Season 2 twisted the story weirdly, so it was hard to stay immersed. That said, from a fan of the webtoon’s point of view, the actor who played Baku was so in sync with the original. It was kind of funny seeing how different the perspectives are — like, some people were mad calling it a miscasting just because he doesn’t look conventionally handsome, but to me, it was just spot on. I couldn’t help but laugh lol.” While another fan gave a positive response and commented, “The Yeon vs. Geum Battle had me on the edge of my seat. Seriously, that scene made me become a Park Jihoon fan.”

