While BLACKPINK’s Jennie was basking in the glory of her successful back-to-back performances at Coachella 2025, her past interview clip has gone viral, creating quite a buzz online. In the video, the K-pop idol talked about certain things, but fans got stuck on the part where she explained herself as ‘lazy’. This sparked a conversation on social media platforms as netizens started accusing her of not being loyal to her music.

However, as soon as the situation got out of control, the BLACKPINK member’s fans came to her support. While defending the songstress, they showed the original interview clip and stated that many had misunderstood the K-pop artist and didn’t even understand the context of that interview. Scroll ahead and read on.

One clip on X (previously known as Twitter) has been going viral, where Jennie can be heard saying, “I get super lazy.” People have been using it to spread hate against the BLACKPINK member. They criticized her attitude toward music and even called her out by name. One such fan wrote, “Why is she laughing? It’s not a cool thing being lazy, especially when your fans spend so much money to see you perform.” Another comment read, “She was promising when she was a rookie, but ever since the lazy dancing began, she’s been lazy ever since. I don’t get why people hype her up.”

Even though the clip got many views and comments on X, Jennie’s fans didn’t let go of it without a fight. They came to defend their favorite idol, and while hitting back at those false accusations, they also provided the whole interview portion where the singer talked, keeping notes on a to-do list. In an Audacity Music interview, Jennie said, “I didn’t realize that the things I’ve written in my notes are going to be a part of this album. I wrote something probably like years ago, feeling stupid, and I look back like ‘Oh I remember the time I did this,’ and then it becomes one of your art, the whole circle.” She further continued, “I always like to write things down and note everything in case I forget, it helps sometimes. (On the topic of if she uses to-do lists) Yes and no. I get super lazy when I am working a lot so these days, I’m not a to-do person and I don’t keep lists, I don’t want to know what I have to do on the day.”

Fans and netizens who claimed that the clip was out of context bashed those haters and wrote on X, “Y’all have some shame. What will you get from spreading a misinformation and make a hate train out of it? And for those who talk shit Jennie here because of it, worry how stupid y’all are.”

