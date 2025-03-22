Kim Soo-Hyun is going through a major setback in his career amid the controversy surrounding Kim Sae-Ron’s death. He has lost many coveted brand deals, while his acting career has also been put on hold with no information on new projects. Now, the release of his upcoming drama Knock Off has also been postponed in light of the current situation. Since the controversy unfolded, Disney+ has been facing a massive backlash for not canceling the drama starring the fallen actor. Many have called for him to be replaced as the lead actor or to cancel the premiere altogether.

According to Jazmine Media’s report on March 21, the drama’s production team announced, “After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone the release of Knock-Off.” Although the premiere date wasn’t previously announced, it was speculated that the series would release as early as April, as the first season had already completed filming before the controversy erupted.

Amid suspicions, the release of Knock-Off is up in the air, with no information available for a new schedule. Industry insiders are now predicting an indefinite postponement. Meanwhile, previously, Disney+ stated that the filming of season 2 would proceed as scheduled. However, amid the controversy, the filming schedule has also been postponed. The production budget for the first season has been estimated at 60 billion KRW (approx $41.4 million USD).

The upcoming drama Knock-Off, directed by Park Hyun-Seok, will tell the story of a man’s journey against the backdrop of the IMF crisis in Korea. From an ordinary office worker to the king of the counterfeit goods market, the drama will portray his incredible ventures amid a turbulent economic climate.

Besides Kim Soo-Hyun as the protagonist, it will feature Jo Bo-Ah as the female lead. She is known for popular works like Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Destined With You, Military Prosecutor Doberman, My Strange Hero, and more. Knock-Off will also star seasoned actors like Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Hye Eun, Kang Mal Geum, Kwon Na Ra, Jo Woo Jin, Jung Man Shik, Kim Eui Sung, and rookie stars like Cho Gyu Ri and Bang Hyo Rin.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, has filed criminal lawsuits against Garo Sero Research Institute, which has played a major role in bringing allegations against the actor. The agency is also pursuing legal action against the late Kim Sae-Ron’s family for leaking an “inappropriate” photo of Kim Soo-Hyun at the actress’ house. Previously, his agency denied him ever stepping into her home. However, they are seemingly admitting to it by taking the legal step against the parties.

Kim Soo-Hyun was accused of dating Kim Sae-Ron when she was a minor. However, the GOLD MEDALIST claimed that he only began dating her in 2019, when she was already 19 years old. The Queen of Tears star has also been accused of coercing the late actress into repaying 700 million KRW (approx $447K USD) and reportedly not responding to her when she attempted to ask for more time.

