The controversy revolving around Kim Soo-Hyun is not going to get over anytime soon. With each day, it’s getting more chaotic and complicated. New evidence is being submitted, and new revelations are being made. It’s not only affecting the actor’s mental health and professional life but it’s also affecting the projects surrounding him. Following the brand cancellations, his upcoming Disney K-drama Knock Off is already getting chopped off.

Now, G-Dragon’s variety show Good Day is also postponing its upcoming broadcast that was scheduled to happen on March 23, 2025, amid the concerning controversy. For those who don’t know, the Queen of Tears actor has gotten entangled in a dating ‘minor’ scandal. As per reports, he dated the late actress Kim Sae-Ron when she was just 15 years old back in 2015, and their dating phase ended in 2021.

As the scandal escalates each day, MBC’s show Good Day gets affected. The production team has mentioned postponing their upcoming broadcast by one week. According to Naver, episode 6 of Good Day was scheduled to hit the channel on Sunday, March 23, 2025. Despite cutting off the scenes featuring Kim Soo-Hyun, keeping the seriousness of the situation in mind, they have decided to push the episode a little later.

The team has further mentioned that they have replaced Good Day with a special episode of I Live Alone for that particular day. On March 17, the production team dropped an official statement explaining how they understood the situation and have been taking proper measures to handle the outrage against the actor Kim Soo-Hyun. They wrote, “The production team acknowledges the seriousness of the controversy surrounding the appearance of certain participants on ‘Good Day’, and we are continuing production while prioritizing viewers’ reactions.”

They further added, “Regarding the recording on March 13, the audio recording for Good Day was delayed, and we were waiting for an official statement from Kim Soo Hyun‘s agency regarding the controversy. However, since the agency planned to release a statement the following week (starting March 13), and rescheduling appearances afterward would have been difficult, we reluctantly proceeded with the recording after much consideration,” and that they will “edit out Kim Soo Hyun’s appearance from the show as much as possible. The individual recording session with this participant on March 13 will not be aired.”

For the uninitiated, from episode 5, Kim Soo-Hyun’s segment from Good Day General Assembly was cut off, making it 10 minutes shorter than the usual runtime. The whole scandal has been affecting the production of the show way too much. The actor continues to receive tremendous hate from netizens so much so that everyone is now requesting to ban him.

What do you think about this scenario? Should Kim Soo-Hyun be punished this way?

