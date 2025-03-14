Kim Soo-Hyun’s controversial past has become the talk of the K-town. Every now and then, the actor has been hitting headlines, and for all the wrong reasons. He allegedly dated the late actress Kim Sae-Ron when she was a minor. After her death, her aunt made some shocking claims against the Queen of Tears actor that left everyone stunned.

Amid all these, Soo-Hyun was supposed to film for G-Dragon’s variety show, Good Day. Recently, the latter was seen liking and then unliking a post related to the actor’s appearance on the show, which sparked reactions from netizens. After much speculation about whether Kim Soo-Hyun would participate in the show Good Day, a social media account, Oninews_tw, shared a video clip on Instagram stating the rumors of Soo-Hyun not appearing on the show.

The caption can be read as “Kim Soo Hyun confirmed to not attend the recording for ‘Good Day!’ He might get expelled from the 88 line. Originally scheduled to record on the 13th, Kim Soo Hyun has been involved in several scandals. The TV station said today (12th) that he’ll not participate in the recording. The recording was done last month on the 27th. As for whether the content will be edited, we still need to discuss it further. As it becomes clear that he’ll leave the show, the content might be edited heavily. It might be difficult for him to appear on TV in the future. The 88 line might become a thing of the past. What do you guys think? [sic]”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 歐膩娛樂｜🅞🅝🅘🅝🅔🅦🅢 (@oninews_tw)

After the post went viral, G-Dragon, who is the host of the Good Day show, was reportedly seen liking it. His actions sparked reactions from netizens who believed he liked the post without reading it. One such netizen wrote, “GD, why do you press like on everything?” Another one stated, “I’m guessing GD didn’t understand Chinese and just pressed like randomly.”

Soon after this fiasco, people noticed that G-Dragon unliked the post on Instagram. This confused netizens and made them wonder if it was an intentional move or a careless gesture. Others pointed out that K-pop artists have previously done something like this. One wrote, “Fans were saying he liked it without thinking, so why did he unlike it? Another netizen enquired, “So he wasn’t just randomly liking posts… he actually unlikes them too?” A third K-netizen joked, “Unliking, LOL. So careless.”

After the initial news that Kim Soo-Hyun was going to skip Good Day, it was confirmed that the actor was present at the show’s filming, though he kept his participation to a minimum.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Choi Woo-Shik’s Shocking Comment On Kim Soo-Hyun’s Reputation Resurfaces Amid Scandal: What Did He Reveal?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News