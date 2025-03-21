Over the years, many K-dramas have featured male and female leads with huge age gaps. This is nothing new in the industry, as there have been some massive, shocking age differences among the leads in popular shows like Goblin, where Gong Yoo and Kim Go-Eun had a 12-year age gap. However, given the current scenario with Kim Soo-Hyun and the late Kim Sae-Ron’s personal lives, Lee Jung-Jae’s upcoming K-drama, Mean Love, received ‘mean’ comments from netizens over its recent cast announcement.

For the unversed, the scandal surrounding Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-Ron is that the actor started dating the late actress in 2015 when she was 15 years old while he was 27. Their relationship allegedly lasted until 2021, sparking controversy because of their significant age gap. This is why Jung-Jae’s upcoming series is also facing the heat all around for the age gap in casting. Scroll ahead to find out.

At the end of 2024, when Mean Love was announced, reactions from some people were already ignited because of the lead cast members – Lee Jung-Jae and Lim Ji-Yeon. The same K-drama is receiving a lot of hatred online following a recent cast announcement. It was revealed that Oh Yeon-Seo has been confirmed to join the cast members as Kwon Se-Na, Lee Jung-Jae’s character Im Hyun Joon’s first love. As per the storyline, Se-Na returns to his life after a long time.

The reason behind the anger is Oh Yeon-Seo is 37 years old while the Squid Game actor is 52, making it a 15-year age gap between them. It created a fuss on social media platforms, leaving K-drama fans furious over the casting decision of this drama. First Lim Ji-Yeon and now Oh Yeon-Seo. Many K-netizens even asked why the production team kept casting actresses who were so younger than Lee Jung-Jae and that too in a rom-com. Others even confused Yeon-Seo with another actress, Oh Yeon-Soo, who is 53 years old.

As per TheQoo, many people voiced opinions regarding the drama’s casting announcement. One wrote, “Seriously, K-dramas these days are just getting weirder and weirder.” Another commented, “Lee Jung Jae was confirmed for the role first, so why do they keep casting much younger actresses as his co-stars? I just don’t get what the production team is thinking.” One of them stated, “Are they kidding? They keep pairing him with younger actresses. The age gap is way too big—15 years, and she’s supposed to be his first love?” The fourth one being confused mentioned, “For a second, I thought it was Oh Yeon Soo, and finally, the age would make sense…”

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

