Dramas that intertwine contemporary settings with ancient myths always add an extra layer of intrigue. They not only showcase how magic, power, and mysticism can influence the modern world but also revive interest in long-forgotten legends. The latest Korean drama, Twelve, exemplifies this captivating blend of modern storytelling and mythical elements.

Twelve is among the most anticipated releases of August 2025. The series marks Ma Dong-seok’s (aka Don Lee) return to television after a nine-year hiatus and introduces Park Hyung-sik in his first antagonist role. Additionally, Ma Dong-seok contributes to the drama as a screenwriter, further shaping the series’ unique narrative.

Mild Spoilers Ahead!

What is Ma Dong-seok’s drama Twelve all about?

Twelve tells the story of twelve angels who take human form and reside on Earth to protect humanity. These angels possess the powers associated with the twelve zodiac signs in Eastern mythology. Ma Dong-seok leads these angels as Tae-san. The other angels are Seo In-guk as Won-seung, Ko Kyu-pil as Don-yi, Lee Joo-bin as Mirr, Kang Mi-na as Kang-ji, Ahn Ji-hye as Mal-sook, Sung Yoo-bin as Jwi-dol, and Regina Lei as Bang-wool.

Bruised by humanity’s constant suspicion, the angels eventually withdrew from interfering in human affairs. Still, they quietly shield mankind from dark forces—most notably O-gwi (Park Hyung-sik). Decades earlier, the angels managed to contain him, but now he has returned, setting the stage for a fresh conflict.

The opening episodes focus on establishing the characters, their backstories, and sprinkling in light comic moments. A standout touch is a witty Gilgamesh reference during a Ma Dong-seok fight scene—an Easter egg nodding to his role in Marvel’s Eternals.

O-gwi is described as a being who once aspired to be an angel but chose a darker path driven by his own ambitions. Park Hyung-sik, long celebrated for playing righteous leads, takes on an antagonist role for the first time, and it will be fascinating to watch how audiences respond to this transformation as the narrative unfolds.

Twelve Korean Drama Episode 2 Ending Explained

In the first two episodes of Twelve, we see how the angels blend into human life—running everything from loan shark businesses to ancient medicine clinics—while quietly watching over humanity.

Though there are supposed to be twelve angels, only eight are introduced, with hints that the rest died in a past battle. This leaves much of their backstories shrouded in mystery, making the early pacing feel a bit slow.

Park Hyung-sik’s O-gwi has limited screen time so far, but the ending of episode two teases his ominous return. His presence signals grave danger, especially for Mirr, whose dragon-like powers remain unexplored.

Meanwhile, Tae-san battles suicidal thoughts and disillusionment with humanity, but he must rise to face O-gwi and his dark forces threatening both heaven and earth.

Despite some predictability, the cast impresses with strong performances and animal-inspired quirks. Mirr’s hidden powers and O-gwi’s looming threat keep the intrigue alive, even as fans await the yet-unreleased teaser for episode three.

The drama premiered with an 8.1% nationwide viewership rating, according to Nielsen Korea, but dropped to 5.9% after episode 2. Fans cite a slow buildup, lacklustre action scenes, and subpar CGI as reasons for their dip in interest in the drama. Twelve is slated to air for twelve episodes in all. Episodes 3 & 4 of Twelve will air on August 30 and 31, respectively, on KBS2 in South Korea and on Disney+ globally.

Watch the trailer for Twelve here:

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: A Detailed Look At Kim Jong-Kook’s 6.3 Billion KRW Luxurious Villa: From 180 CCTV Cameras To Private Elevator For Each Unit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News