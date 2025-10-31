Netflix has returned to the Continent with The Witcher Season 4, marking a major shift for the fantasy series as Liam Hemsworth steps into the boots of Geralt of Rivia. With Henry Cavill departing after creative disagreements and a desire to move on to other projects, Hemsworth’s debut has been one of the most talked-about recasts in recent memory.

The Witcher Season 4: Plot

The new chapter follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they travel separate paths after being torn apart by war. Geralt forms a band of misfits known as a hanza, joined by Jaskier and Milva. Ciri hides under the name Falka and falls in with the outlaw group called the Rats, while Yennefer focuses on rebuilding the Brotherhood of Sorcerers.

Alongside returning cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey, The Witcher Season 4 also introduces Laurence Fishburne as Regis, a centuries-old vampire and barber-surgeon who joins Geralt’s journey.

The Witcher Season 4 Rotten Tomatoes Score Hits A Series Low

Despite the excitement around Hemsworth’s debut, the numbers tell a rough story. Season 4 opened on Rotten Tomatoes with a 53% critics’ score, the lowest in the mainline series so far. At the time, only 17 reviews had been logged, meaning the figure could change, but even then, it remains far below the previous seasons’ highs. The audience response paints an even grimmer picture, with a 19% score based on more than 250 ratings.

How The Witcher Season 4 Ratings Compare To Previous Seasons

Earlier seasons performed far better. Season 1 had a 68% critics score and 88% from audiences. Season 2 soared to a near-perfect 95%, while Season 3 slipped to 79% from critics and 20% from viewers. With Season 4 now dropping further, it becomes the first entry to carry a firmly “rotten” label.

Critics Divided On Liam Hemsworth’s Performance & Story Direction Of The Witcher Season 4

The reviews paint a mixed picture. Some critics point out strong moments in the later episodes and praise the action scenes and new villains. One noted the slow pacing early on but credited the second half for delivering real excitement. Another wrote that the story has grown beyond Geralt himself, saying there is more to the world than one Witcher.

However, others were less generous. One critic said Liam Hemsworth “feels like an anchor” dragging down the experience, while another felt that the series has lost the spark it once had.

Now, whether Hemsworth’s Geralt can grow into the role and rebuild audience trust will depend on where the story goes next, but for now, this debut marks the lowest point in the show’s critical journey.

