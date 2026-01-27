Zootopia 2 has crossed a major milestone at the box office in North America. It emerged as the 12th-highest-grossing animation at the domestic box office. With that, it has also achieved another notable feat by entering the all-time top 50 domestic grossers in North America. The Zootopia sequel is on track to beat this Pirates of the Caribbean movie to enter the all-time top 40 grossers at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Zootopia sequel is winning hearts worldwide, especially in China, even after two months. It has emerged as the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood film in China, beating the MCU blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. Globally, it is the all-time ninth highest-grossing film. The animated feature is tracking the $2 billion milestone and might even hit that after its Best Picture Oscar nod.

Zootopia 2 crossed the $400 million milestone domestically

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the actuals for Zootopia 2 came in slightly lower than the initial report for this weekend. Despite that, it has crossed the $400 million milestone domestically. The animated sequel raked in $5.3 million in its 9th weekend, registering the 2nd-largest 9th weekend ever for Thanksgiving animation. Therefore, the domestic total of the film is $401.0 million in sixty-one days.

Here’s how much it needs to break into the all-time top 40 grossers at the domestic box office

It has also been revealed that Zootopia 2 is the all-time #53 highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. The Zootopia sequel is on track to enter the all-time top 40 grossers in North America. To achieve this feat, it must beat Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest. This Johnny Depp starrer film collected $423.3 million in its lifetime and became the all-time 40th highest-grosser domestically.

Zootopia’s sequel needs a 6% jump at the domestic box office to achieve this feat and become the 40th highest-grosser of all time. However, the animated feature is tracking to end its domestic run around $420 million. Therefore, Zootopia 2 will not be able to beat Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and break into the top 40 grossers in North America.

Zootopia 2, released on November 26, has grossed $1.74 billion worldwide.

