Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid has been one of the most unexpected box office successes in recent Hollywood history. The erotic thriller, which also stars Amanda Seyfried, was released on December 19 last year and has already earned almost 10 times its budget. What’s more, the film is poised to surpass the highest-grossing Oscar-nominated film in Academy history worldwide.

The Housemaid Box Office Performance So Far

With a low production budget of $35 million, The Housemaid has collected almost $350 million worldwide. The domestic response has been impressive, with $123.5 million, per The Numbers. Internationally, the film has performed even better, grossing $226.3 million.

The Housemaid Box Office Summary

North America – $123.5 million

International – $226.3 million

Worldwide – $349.9 million

Directed by Paul Feig, The Housemaid still remains a consistent performer overseas. This weekend, the film grossed a strong $14.7 million, dropping just 10.4% since the last three-day frame. In the US, the movie earned more than a million in its 12th consecutive weekend, maintaining a steady presence in the domestic market.

The Housemaid Set To Surpass Oscar Record-Holding Film Sinners

With its continued financial success, The Housemaid is now set to beat Ryan Coogler’s 2025 musical-horror sensation, Sinners, at the global box office. Sinners, which grossed $368.7 million worldwide, shattered the Academy Awards’ all-time nomination record by earning 16 nods this year. It surpassed the previous mark of 14, held by three films.

The Housemaid currently trails Sinners by about $18 million, a gap the movie is expected to close within a week or two. Based on the box office trajectory, The Housemaid is projected to end its big-screen run at $370-$400 million worldwide.

The Housemaid Plot

The film follows Millie, a desperate parolee played by Sydney Sweeney, who lands an opportunity as a housemaid for a wealthy couple portrayed by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar. The job initially holds promise, but then reveals disturbing secrets that propel the story forward.

