Malaika Arora is a true-blue fashionista! There isn’t a time when she’ll pull off classy attire that wouldn’t make you go ‘wow’. But that also includes a couple of wardrobe malfunctions. One such blast from the past is now going viral and the actress is being trolled all over again. Read on for more details!

It was during Miss Diva Universe 2020 when Malaika stunned us in a yellow satin gown. It was a one-shoulder piece with a thigh-high slit. The drama across one shoulder left many in awe but it was the other side of the shoulder that grabbed many eyeballs.

As Malaika Arora walked the red carpet, paps couldn’t help but notice the revealing area across one shoulder. Pictures of the same went viral in no time and viewers found it a ‘bit too much’ than usual. Yet another case of wardrobe malfunction but fans couldn’t help but praise how confidently Malla pulled it off!

The outfit was designed by Georges Chakra and made a statement piece without a doubt! Malaika Arora pulled her hair back in waves, which made everything all the way more ‘revealing’. Many even ended up calling it a ‘blunder.’

Out of the blue, the look is going viral all over again and Malla is getting trolled by many mercilessly.

“Desperate to display and gather some attention,” a user commented.

Another wrote, “Do u really think wardrobe malfunction is a mistake? No, it has always be planned and preplanned.”

A user commented, “Madam thoda sambhal ke…”

“Just for publicity, nothing else,” a viewer wrote.

Check out the pictures of the gown below:

Well, this is also just a part and parcel of showbiz so we’ll let it slip away!

