Sooryavanshi has done wonders at the box office, both in India and overseas. The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. It has been unanimously loved by a global audience and proved to be one memorable film for both Akki and Rohit.

Speaking of the overall numbers (as per the last official update), the film had done a business of 185.64 crores in India. In overseas, the film has made 58.38 crores. With such a number outside India, Akshay has got one more money-spinner to his list of highest overseas grossers.

Sooryavanshi is currently Akshay Kumar’s 4th highest-grossing film in overseas with 58.38 crores. It stands below Good Newwz, which had made 73.93 crores. The comic caper was benefitted immensely in international pockets by Diljit Dosanjh’s presence. Check out Akshay’s top 5 overseas grossers below:

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 124.34 crores

Padman – 102 crores

Good Newwz – 73.93 crores

Sooryavanshi – 58.38 crores

Mission Mangal – 51 crores

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama is currently in its 4th week. It also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Jaaved Jaaferi, Abhimanyu Singh and others in key roles. It also has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameos.

Meanwhile, before the release of the film, Akshay Kumar had revealed why Sooryavanshi was special to him in more ways than one. He had shared a still from the film on Instagram.

Sharing details about what makes this movie so special to him, Akshay had written: “I’ve done a lot of action in my career…hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. The film is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old-school action but on a grander scale.”

