Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love story is one of the much-publicised relationships in the media. It was one of the most talked-about topics after Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai or Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan.

For the unversed who were living under a rock, Shahid and Kareena dated for nearly 5 years. The couple never tried to hide it from the world. The estranged couple were quite open about their relationship as well. However, when the two broke up Shahid didn’t have good things to say about her.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor teamed up for four films Fida, Chup Chup Ke, Udta Punjab and Jab We Met. Interestingly, the two parted ways while shooting for this romantic comedy.

Even after the ugly break-up, the Jersey star revealed that he doesn’t mind working with Kareena again. Back in 2009, he appeared on Zee News’ celebrity chat show Kahiye Janab, where he said, “Today I don’t like talking about my personal relationship because I feel that it’s my personal space. When I was in a relationship with Kareena, I used to think differently, but now things have changed. I have always wanted normalcy in my life. I have come from a middle-class family and a basic background, where I have travelled in buses and trains. I never lived in a bungalow surrounded by guards. But, the fact is that life changes after you become a star and I try my best not to get carried away by my celebrity lifestyle.”

Shahid Kapoor further spoke about breaking up with Kareena Kapoor Khan, “Breaking up with Kareena was tough, it did hurt. But as an actor, I have never let anything come in the way of my work. I have always given my best. I will. I have said this right from the time ‘the breakup’ happened that if a good movie comes and the director tells me that no one else except Kareena will suit a certain role, then I have no right to say that I won’t do the film. In fact, if my director will ask me to romance a cow or a buffalo, I will do that. It’s my job.”

