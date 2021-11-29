Samir Soni chooses to stay away from the limelight but when it comes to giving a performance the actor gives his 100 per cent. The actor who is currently married to Hum Saath – Saath Hain star Neelam Kothari, recently opened up about his divorce from his first wife, Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar, with whom he was married for just six months before going separate ways.

Before getting married the former couple knew each other for 3 months. The actor recently released his book, My Experiments With Silence: The Diary Of An Introvert, where he has opened up about his past, career and divorce.

In a conversation with Times Now, Samir Soni shared details about his divorce from Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar and learnings from his first marriage, he told, “Don’t jump into anything too soon and don’t jump out of it too soon. Because you got to give it time and we did not. Once you kind of fall in love, you think everything should be hunky-dory but living together is tough and you don’t know what things will be like. We knew each other only for three months really.”

Samir Soni further revealed that his divorce with Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar was finalised the same night his debut film, ‘China Gate’ was premiered. He even came to know that a major part of his performance didn’t even make it to the final cut.

He told, “That’s a night I can never forget in my life. It was a double whammy for me. In my personal life, I felt like I had failed because I was not keen on the divorce. I thought we could have given it more time because we were just married for six months, so you kind of interpret that as a failure on your part.”

Samir Soni and Neelam Kothari are currently in their happy space with their daughter, Ahana and dog, Oreo. A major glimpse of their life was seen in Karan Johar’s Netflix series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

