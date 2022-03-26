Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty, is in its thirds week at the box office. Released on March 11, the film has been pretty unstoppable at the box and within two weeks made it into the coveted Rs 200 crore club. And now, by collecting Rs 4.50 crore on Day 15 aka its 3rd Friday, the film has achieved another feat.

Advertisement

Wondering what feat we are talking about? Well, the film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits has made it to the ‘All-Time Highest 3rd Friday Grosser.’ So which position is it on and which films has it beat to achieve it? Well, read on to know it all.

Advertisement

Given the latest numbers coming in of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files – Rs. 4.50 crore on its third Friday, the film has managed to become the seventh all-time highest third Friday grosser. You read that right. The Anupam Kher starrer has surpassed the business of films like Ranbir Kapoor’s biopic flick Sanju (Rs. 4.42 crore), Vicky Kaushal’s action Uri – The Surgical Strike (Rs. 4.40 crore) and Salman Khan’s 2015 drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 4.11 crore).

While The Kashmir Files has been working wonders at the box office, the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR – starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, has been impacting the numbers of viewers heading to theatres for the Anupam Kher starrer. Given the films TKF beat to make it to the ‘All-Time Highest 3rd Friday Grosser,’ the films it couldn’t surpass included hits like Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (Rs. 10.05 crore), Bajirao Mastani (Rs. 7.5 crore), PK (Rs. 6.85 crore), Dangal (Rs. 6.66 crore), Kabir Singh (Rs. 5.40 crore) and Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior (Rs. 5.38 crore).

As of now, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has collected Rs 211.88 crore at the box office as it continues to run in theatres for its third week. While the film has been working wonders, the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR is more than likely to affect the business of the Anupam Kher starrer.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: RRR Box Office (Hindi) Day 1 Early Trends: Jr NTR & Ram Charan’s Film Opens Way Better Than Predicted!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube