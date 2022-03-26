The Kashmir Files had decent collections on its third Friday as 4.50 crores* came in. This was yet another drop from Thursday collections of 7.20 crores but then the job has already been done long time ago. The film is just collecting bonus numbers after being an all time blockbuster already and now it’s of academic interest that where exactly would it land in its final run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is also remarkable is the fact that the film is still collecting better than the first day of 3.55 crores, which too was good considering the genre, scale and cast. It’s the word of mouth that has taken The Kashmir Files this far and the collections could have been certainly better if not for RRR which has released this Friday and is already exceeding expectations, especially when it comes to the Hindi version.

The Vivek Agnihotri directed film now stands at 211.88 crores and all eyes are on how big does it jump today and tomorrow. Given the fact that The Kashmir Files has a set target audience base for itself, it should see a good rise in collections. What’s also true is that RRR too will jump well since it is playing on a large count of screens and there is a lot of potential for growth despite a good Friday. That would keep things quite exciting for the exhibition circle in days and weeks to come.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Attack: Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up On Working With John Abraham, Calls The Experience ‘Extremely Comfortable And Fun’



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube