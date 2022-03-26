John Abraham is on a promotional spree these days for his upcoming action thriller Attack. He recently recalled the shooting days of Kabul Express which was released back in 2006 and shared that the team received threats from the Taliban. He also spoke about seeing a missile destroying the US consulate from his hotel terrace in Afghanistan.

Directed by Kabir Khan and stars John, Arshad Warsi, Pakistani actor Salman Shahid, Afghan actor Hanif Hum Ghum and American actress Linda Arsenio in pivotal roles. According to the filmmaker, the movie is loosely based on his and his friend Rajan Kapoor’s experiences in post-Taliban Afghanistan.

While promoting Attack, John Abraham sat for an interview with Mashable India where he recalled the time when the Kabul Express team received threat calls from the Taliban. The Garam Masala actor shared that a suicide bomber blew himself 6 hours before they reached their shooting location.

John Abraham said, “There were no social media at that time. When I was leaving Afghanistan, Afghani people told me John jaan (jaan means bhai) whatever you do, don’t say anything bad about Afghanistan. And today I want to say on record that Afghani people are the most beautiful, loveliest people in the world, amazing hospitality. Really lovely people, superb people.”

Talking about seeing a rocket destroy the US consulate, the actor shared, “It was an UN-approved hotel. I came to the terrace to have tea, and this rocket came from the front and hit the US consulate. Condoleezza Rice used to be the US foreign secretary to the state in Afghanistan at the time. It was Afghanistan’s way of telling her that they are not happy with the Americans here.”

“There was another incident where a suicide bomber had blown themselves up just six hours before we reached this location. It was quite an experience.”

John Abraham is currently gearing up for the release of Attack also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah. Lakshya Raj Anand’s directorial is scheduled to be released on 1 April 2022.

