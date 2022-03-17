Arshad Warsi is a much-loved actor who is famous for his impeccable comic timing and his ability to grip the audience with his dialogue delivery. The actor rose to fame through his character Circuit in the film Munna Bhai MBBS and a reference to it has also been made in his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. In a recent interaction with the media, the actor opened up on playing the character years back and also termed it as ‘stupid’.

For the unversed, Bachchhan Paandey is all set to hit the theatres on Friday this week and the hype around this movie has been quite impressive. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role alongside Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, amongst others. The Bollywood action-comedy is a remake of a Tamil film named Jigarthanda and has been directed by Farhad Samji.

As a part of this film’s promotion, actor Arshad Warsi spoke to The Indian Express about the iconic character Circuit he played in the year 2003. He made it clear that he does not think highly of the character as he said, “I did Munna Bhai because it was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), otherwise even Raju (filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani) knows that it is a stupid role. It really is on paper, it was nothing. Even Makrand Deshpande had said no to Circuit!”.

Arshad Warsi also elaborated on what urges him to take up some of the films and characters and said, “I listen to any script purely as an audience member. Would I want to see what I am doing? It can be any genre, it could be anything, but it should be something the audience would like to watch. After listening to the story, it is your gut feeling that tells you if you want to do that film or not.”

