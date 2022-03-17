Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files was released in theatres last week and it is making big waves at the box office. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley during the height of militancy in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

The film has also courted controversies over the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley. While some criticised it inaccuracy/deliberate misrepresentation of facts has led to accusations of the government indulging in propaganda calling for a ban, some defended it calling it an honest account of the events.

Advertisement

Despite the growing debate, the performance of The Kashmir Files did not die down. Now let’s take a look at the top 5 films that were made on controversial and politically sensitive issues and events that were banned from releasing in theatres.

Parzania

Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, the film is based on the true story of a Parsi boy named Azhar Mody who disappeared after the 28 February 2002 Gulbarg Society massacre, during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The film traces how the Pithawala family tried to locate their missing son. Sarika and Naseeruddin Shah played the lead roles in the film. However, the film was banned by the Bajrang Dal in Gujarat.

Firaaq

The film which was based on the post-2002 Godhra Riots was Nandita Das’ directorial debut. The film received critically acclimation at film festivals in various countries. The film even won multiple international awards but never hit movie screens in Gujarat. The film starred Naseeruddin Shah, Paresh Rawal, Raghuveer Yadav, Deepti Naval, Sanjay Suri, Shahana Goswami and Tisca Chopra.

Black Friday

Acre filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s critically acclaimed movie was based on a book by Hussain Zaidi about 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai. Due to its content and sensitive nature, the film was ready but was not allowed to release by the Censor Board for two years.

Kissa Kursi Ka

Directed by Amrit Nahata, it was a political satire film that was based on the politics of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi. Reportedly, it was banned by the Indian Government during the Emergency period and all prints were confiscated.

Unfreedom: Blemished Light

Raj Amit Kumar’s socio-political drama was denied a rating by the Censor Board due to the thematic concern of the film. Reportedly, the film explored the same s*x relationships and religious fundamentalism in India. It was feared that the film could create a clash between Hindus and Muslims in the country and provoke unnatural passions.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Looks Se*y AF In This Neon Halter Neck Bikini From Pathaan’s Leaked Photos, Summer Just Got Unbearable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube